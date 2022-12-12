Yoon’s New Year’s Address to Focus on Economy, Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s New Year’s address will focus on the economy and three major reforms.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung on Thursday, President Yoon will deliver the address in a live televised broadcast at 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 1 from his office.The spokesperson said that the presidential address will likely include a message that he will focus policy on promoting exports and vitalizing the private sector and markets in order to overcome the economic crisis.Lee said that the president is also expected to reaffirm his strong commitment to major reforms of the labor, education and pension systems to ensure sustainable growth and development for future generations.With the New Year's address, the president is unlikely to hold a separate New Year's press conference, but he is reportedly considering an interview with some media outlets instead.