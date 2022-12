Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's housing sales halved through November this year from a year earlier with a housing market freeze amid rising interest rates and the economic slowdown.According to data by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Friday, the number of home transactions nationwide came to 480-thousand-187 through November, down 50-point-one percent from a year earlier.The figure for the greater Seoul area plunged by 58-point-four percent to around 190-thousand, while the other regions slipped 42-point-five percent to some 290-thousand.Apartment sales nationwide fell 56-point-one percent to about 280-thousand during the period.The number of newly-built homes that remained unsold amounted to about 58-thousand as of the end of November, up 22-point-nine percent from a month earlier.