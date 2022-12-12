Politics Arrest Warrants Rejected for YouTubers over Alleged Attempt to Enter Justice Minister’s Home

A local court has denied arrest warrants for YouTubers accused of attempting to trespass at the home of justice minister Han Dong-hoon.



The Seoul Central District Court on Friday rejected the prosecution's request for the detainment of Kang Jin-koo and Choi Young-min, saying that it is hard to recognize the cause and the need for the warrants.



Justice minister Han filed a complaint against the two and other reporters from “Citizen Press The Tamsa TV,” a YouTube channel, on charges of attempted breaking and entering and retaliatory crimes.



The reporters allegedly tried to open the door to Han's home in southern Seoul on November 27 without an appointment or permission from the minister.



After the court rejected the warrant, Kang told his supporters that the court's decision makes him believe there is still hope for the country's democracy.