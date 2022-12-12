Pres. Yoon Orders Agencies to Devise Additional Tax Support for Semiconductor Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed regret over the agreement by the rival parties to slash the corporate tax rate by just one percentage point and ordered related agencies to come up with additional tax benefits for the semiconductor industry.Deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said the president issued such an order as a revision to the tax law lowering the corporate rate tax from 25 percent to 24 percent will be passed at an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Friday.Yoon said the latest reduction in the corporate tax rate failed to reflect efforts to boost South Korean businesses’ global competitiveness and expand investments, expressing regret that a motion providing more tax benefits to semiconductor companies failed to be discussed in earnest.He then ordered the finance ministry to devise ways with related agencies to expand tax support for the semiconductor industry as it produces strategic technology such as computer chips, which are a key asset for the nation’s security and a core technology of South Korean industry.The government had sought to lower the corporate rate tax by three percentage points to 22 percent in a bid to revive the economy but faced strong protest from the opposition camp, which claimed the rate would only benefit the ultra-rich.