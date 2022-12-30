Arrivals from China to be Required to Undergo COVID-19 Testing

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to tighten quarantine measures for people entering the country from China in light of an unprecedented wave of infections following a drastic easing of rules there.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo chaired a government meeting on COVID-19 responses on Friday, and noted that it is imperative to prepare for possible ramifications from China’s relaxed quarantine rules on South Korea.Han said COVID-19 testing will be mandatory for those entering the nation from China through the end of February, and boarding on South Korea-bound planes will be restricted to travelers with a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or 24 hours for a rapid antigen test.He added that travelers entering from China will be obligated to undergo PCR tests within one day of arrival.Han also said the government will limit issuing short-term visas for Chinese nationals until the end of January, adding that exceptions will be made for those entering the country for diplomatic, business or humanitarian affairs.The government also plans to temporarily stop adding flights bound for China and direct all inbound flights from China to Incheon International Airport only to effectively manage inspection of arrivals.