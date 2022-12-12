Menu Content

N. Korea Discussing Direction of 2023 Policies in Plenary Meeting

Written: 2022-12-30 11:52:54Updated: 2022-12-30 17:04:37

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is seeking to set the direction of its policies for the new year during the Sixth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of Eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party for a fourth day on Friday.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Friday that efforts are underway to draft written decisions that will outline the North’s key agenda items for next year.

The report said sincere discussions are being held to devise a 2023 "struggle plan" in a scientific, progressive and realistic manner.

Attention is being drawn to whether the plenary meeting will last for five days like last year. Given that discussions on drafting written decisions are ongoing, the central committee is expected to hold final deliberations over the drafts and take steps to adopt various policies.

The North is expected to reveal the results of the plenary session on the last day of the meeting.
