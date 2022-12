Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) has announced that it will operate late-night subway services on Saturday, New Year's Eve, through early Sunday on New Year's Day.According to KORAIL on Friday, trains will run nine additional times until 1:30 a.m. Sunday on four routes – two branches on Line One, Line Three and Line Four – that pass near the Bosingak Pavilion in Seoul's Jongno District.Train authorities scheduled extended operations to better accommodate throngs expected to gather for the bell-ringing ceremony at the belfry to welcome the new year.The annual event is scheduled to resume normally after being held without crowds for two years due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.