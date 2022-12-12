Parties Clash over DP's Call to Convene January Extraordinary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties on Friday clashed over the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) call to immediately convene an extraordinary session as the current term ends on January 8.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun proposed extending the ongoing parliamentary probe into the Itaewon crowd crush and opening an inquiry of the government on North Korea’s recent drone incursion. The proposal would require a convocation in January.The DP is also calling for the chamber to handle livelihood bills, including the one aimed at extending a freight rate system guaranteeing truckers' basic wages that is set to expire after Saturday.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), on the other hand, slammed the DP for attempting to thwart prosecution against leader Lee Jae-myung by abusing lawmakers' immunity from arrest while the Assembly is in session.Lee has been summoned for questioning by the prosecution over third-party bribery allegations.Citing the stipulation in the National Assembly Act that largely proscribes an extraordinary session from being held in January, PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young made a counterproposal to convene the session following the Lunar New Year holiday ending on January 24.With a majority in parliament, however, the DP has the power to call a session without the PPP.