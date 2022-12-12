Men Growing More Obese due to Drinking, Sedentary Life

Obesity among South Korean men has risen more than two percent each year since 2008, due largely to heavy drinking, smoking, a lack of exercise and a sedentary lifestyle.
According to a report released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Friday, the obesity rate among men aged 19 and older jumped from 35-point-nine percent in 2008 to 44-point-eight last year, climbing an average of two-point-one percent annually.
For women, the obesity rate rose from 26-point-four to 29-point-five percent during the cited period for annual average growth of zero-point-six percent.
While women showed no particular changes in obesity before and after the pandemic, men, especially those in their 30s and 40s, showed a noticeable increase from 49 to 55 percent and 46 to 54 percent, respectively.
For women, the obesity rate was high among those with low education and income levels while for men, a higher rate was found among those with a university diploma or more and white collar professionals.
Sustained periods of sitting, heavy drinking and physical inactivity were other contributing factors.