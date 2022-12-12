Men Growing More Obese due to Drinking, Sedentary Life

Photo : YONHAP News

Obesity among South Korean men has risen more than two percent each year since 2008, due largely to heavy drinking, smoking, a lack of exercise and a sedentary lifestyle.According to a report released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Friday, the obesity rate among men aged 19 and older jumped from 35-point-nine percent in 2008 to 44-point-eight last year, climbing an average of two-point-one percent annually.For women, the obesity rate rose from 26-point-four to 29-point-five percent during the cited period for annual average growth of zero-point-six percent.While women showed no particular changes in obesity before and after the pandemic, men, especially those in their 30s and 40s, showed a noticeable increase from 49 to 55 percent and 46 to 54 percent, respectively.For women, the obesity rate was high among those with low education and income levels while for men, a higher rate was found among those with a university diploma or more and white collar professionals.Sustained periods of sitting, heavy drinking and physical inactivity were other contributing factors.