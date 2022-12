Photo : KBS News

Former President Moon Jae-in called on the South Korean people to share their warmth this winter, saying that hardships can be overcome by joining hands in his New Year’s card sent out on Friday.Noting that this winter is particularly cold amid the lingering pain from the Itaewon crowd crush, a difficult economy and national security concerns, the former president forecast an even bleaker year in 2023 and said that now is the time to lean on each other.His comments have been perceived by some as a swipe at the Yoon Suk Yeol administration over its handling of the Itaewon disaster and its economic and national security policies.Moon ended the message by wishing for a new year of healing and restoration and a warm society where citizens empathize with the suffering of neighbors.Former first lady Kim Jung-sook also included her signature on the card.