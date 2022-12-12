Ex-Pres. Lee Apologizes to Public after Receiving Special Pardon

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Lee Myung-bak, who was granted a year-end presidential pardon canceling the remainder of his 17-year prison term on corruption charges earlier this week, apologized for causing concern for the public.Lee also thanked his supporters, including the younger generation, speaking to reporters in front of his residence in southern Seoul after being discharged from the hospital on Friday.The ex-president was undergoing treatment after being granted a stay on his sentence for health reasons. The pardon cancels the remaining 14-year prison term and fines of 8.2 billion won.The former president expressed consolation toward the South Korean people and businesses who suffered adversity from the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years.Lee then called for national unity to overcome the global economic crisis and create a society where the working-class finds jobs and welfare is enhanced through economic growth based on liberal democracy. He said he will do his part by praying for the nation's prosperity.