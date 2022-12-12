Municipal Gov'ts to Draw Up Safety Management Plan for Mass Gatherings

Photo : YONHAP News

Municipal governments will be required to draw up safety management plans for mass gatherings regardless of whether there are hosts or organizers for events, as part of efforts to prevent a recurrence of tragedies such as the fatal Itaewon crowd crush.At a session of the safety system reform task force on Friday, interior minister Lee Sang-min pledged to reinforce disaster and safety management by local governments through the operation of around-the-clock situation rooms and installing artificial intelligence-based surveillance cameras.The minister also mentioned increasing relevant municipal personnel and improving the local police system.Authorities will set up crowd management systems that will be effective on site, allowing the police and fire authorities to send out information when they perceive signs of danger.When police call in a major disaster to the interior ministry, fire authorities and police officers will be dispatched as liaisons to the situation rooms of local governments to ensure that information flows to the proper channels.The government plans to finalize a comprehensive plan by next month.