Special Envoys Depart for Brazil to Attend Lula's Inauguration

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean delegation led by special presidential envoy and ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Chung Jin-suk departed for Brazil to attend the inauguration of incoming Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.Speaking to reporters prior to the departure on Friday, Chung said that among Central and South American countries, Brazil has sustained close ties with South Korea.The delegation will deliver a letter from President Yoon Suk Yeol to Lula, as the president-elect is better known, while attending the ceremony on Sunday.The envoy said he and his delegation will do their best to ensure that the Yoon administration and the incoming government of Brazil enhance their close bilateral relations regarding issues of mutual development.Marking the 60th anniversary of South Korean immigration to Brazil, the delegation also plans to meet Korean residents and companies and promote a bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.Following Thursday's passing of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, Chung said his delegation is considering ways to pay their respects.