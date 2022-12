Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government will extend the ongoing Seoul Light-Gwanghwa 2022 illumination festival in Gwanghwamun Square through next month's Lunar New Year holiday.According to city officials on Friday, the festival, which was previously scheduled to run until 10 p.m. Saturday on New Year's Eve, will continue through January 24 in consideration of the high number of visitors.There have been an estimated 440-thousand visitors to the plaza since December 19, where other events, such as the 2022 Seoul Lantern Festival, have been taking place.A New Year’s countdown event will also be held during the Seoul Light-Gwanghwa festival on Saturday night, where a media art show will be on display starting 30 seconds prior to midnight until 1 a.m. on Sunday.