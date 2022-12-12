Menu Content

Foreign Minister Meets Leader of Junior Party of Japanese Ruling Bloc

Written: 2022-12-30 17:13:14Updated: 2022-12-30 18:32:35

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin on Friday met with the leader of the Komeito, a junior party in Japan's ruling coalition, and exchanged views on the two nations' bilateral ties. 

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Park met with Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi at the ministry building in Seoul.

In the meeting, Park noted that the two summits between South Korea and Japan in September and November served as a turning point in improving bilateral relations and resolving pending issues.

The minister also appreciated Komeito's efforts to improve relations between the two nations and asked for its active role in further enhancing ties.

The ministry's statement did not mention whether the meeting discussed major hurdles such as compensation for South Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor. 

Park reportedly proposed that the two nations as close neighbors that share universal values will jointly deal with various regional and global challenges and also explained Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy.
