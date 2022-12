Amid a spike in COVID-19 infections in China, about 240 staff at South Korean diplomatic missions in China reportedly tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks.According to Rep. Lee Jae-jung of the main opposition Democratic Party on Friday, about 240 infections were reported in the time frame at ten South Korean diplomatic and consular offices in China, including the embassy.That's 63 percent of some 380 South Korean diplomatic and consular workers in China.A foreign ministry official said that there were no critical cases among those infected and more than 210 people have already recovered and returned to work.However, these infections suspended visa issuance last week at consular offices in Chengdu and Shenyang, which did not suspend the services in 2020 and 2021.