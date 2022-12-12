China Says Quarantine Measures Must Not Impede Exchanges, Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

China said on Friday that quarantine measures should be scientific and pertinent, and that they must not hamper exchanges and cooperation. This was in response to South Korea's decision to tighten quarantine measures for arrivals from China amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday during a press briefing that China believes all countries' responses to COVID-19 should be scientific and appropriate and should not affect normal exchanges among people and cooperation.The spokesperson said that through a scientific analysis, health experts from many countries recently deemed that entry curbs on arrivals from China are unnecessary, stressing that many countries announced they will not impose entry curbs on arrivals from China.The spokesperson added that he hopes countries will maintain scientific principles and ensure exchanges among people to contribute to a global economic recovery.South Korea announced on Friday that COVID-19 testing will be mandatory for arrivals from China through the end of February, and boarding on South Korea-bound planes will be restricted to travelers with a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or 24 hours for a rapid antigen test.