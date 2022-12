Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has successfully carried out a test flight of a solid-fuel space launch vehicle.The defense ministry said Friday that the state-run Agency for Defense Development(ADD) conducted the test launch of the domestically-developed space rocket.The military is planning to develop reconnaissance and surveillance satellites, and the rocket is intended to transport them to a low Earth orbit for such purposes.Solid-fuel rockets are more cost-effective than liquid-fuel launch vehicles.The test came as North Korea is seeking to acquire a solid-fuel long-range missile, claiming that it is part of the military's reconnaissance satellite program.