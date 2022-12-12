JCS: N. Korea Fires Three SRBMs toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles(SRBM) toward the East Sea on Saturday, a day after South Korea’s military successfully carried out a test flight of a solid-fuel space launch vehicle.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the North fired the missiles from Junghwa County in North Hwanghae Province at around 8 a.m.The military is currently analyzing the launch, including its range, speed and altitude.Located some 60 kilometers south of Pyongyang, Junghwa County has not been mentioned previously in reports related to the North’s ballistic missile activities.The JCS said the South’s military has raised its monitoring and vigilance levels and is maintaining full defense readiness while cooperating closely with the U.S.The latest launch comes eight days after the reclusive state fired two SRBMs toward the East Sea from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.Observers believe the latest provocation was in reaction to the South’s military successfully conducting the first test of an indigenous solid-fuel space rocket on Friday.