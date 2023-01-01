Yoon Reaffirms Commitment to Labor, Education and State Pension Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reaffirmed his commitment to three major reforms for the nation's labor, education and pension systems.In his New Year's address on Sunday, Yoon said that the country cannot stall these reforms any longer, upon which the future of the nation and its future generations depend.In the ten-minute address broadcasted live from the top office, Yoon said that there is no future for a country only intent on pursuing vested interests.The president stressed that the nation should first carry out reforms in the labor market to drive the growth of the economy, vowing to make an all-out effort to ensure flexibility in the labor market, fairness in labor-management relations and a safe working environment.President Yoon said that establishing a rule of law is the starting point for labor reforms, adding that it will help mitigate unnecessary disputes and conflicts and to properly respect the value of workers.As for the direction of the reform of the education system, the president said that the government will transfer oversight authority for higher education to local governments and provide support so they can link education to regional industries.Yoon added that the government will seek to diversify education programs so that future generations can have the education they want.Regarding reforms to the national pension system, Yoon said that the government will conduct research on pension finance, collate public consensus in a speedy manner and submit a revision bill to the National Assembly.The president also underscored the importance of exports to ride out the complex crisis, saying that the global economy is likely to enter a recession this year.Vowing to put the economy at the center of the country's diplomacy, the president said that the government will seek to win 50 billion dollars in overseas orders and actively foster the industries of infrastructure, nuclear power generation and defense.