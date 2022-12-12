S. Korea to Resume COVID-19 Testing for Arrivals from China

Photo : YONHAP News

Travelers entering South Korea from China will face tougher quarantine measures from Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in China.According to health authorities on Sunday, the government will implement tightened quarantine measures from Monday through the end of February.All travelers from China, whether by plane or ship, will be required to present a negative result from a PCR test no later than 48 hours or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours before departure. They will also have to take another PCR test within one day of arrival.From Monday, the nation will also stop issuing visas for short-term visits for tourists and travelers from China and will be required to fill out an electronic questionnaire called "Q-code."Foreign travelers from China for short-term visits will be tested immediately upon arrival at the airport and will be accommodated at the airport until their test results are known. Travelers from Hong Kong and Macau are not subject to these rules.South Koreans and foreign travelers for long-term visits to China must take a PCR test within one day of arrival and quarantine at their residence until the test results confirm they are negative.