Yoon: Exports Will Help Put South Korea Back on Track to Economic Recovery

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol is banking on exports to help South Korea veer back on track to economic recovery this year. In his New Year’s address on Sunday, he vowed to keep a watchful eye on the economic climate, as a global recession may throw a wrench in a rebound for Asia’s fourth largest economy.Koo Heejin reports.Report: In a speech televised live on New Year’s Day, President Yoon Suk Yeol said the nation will be able to ride out a downturn by focusing on exports. He added that the government plans to help exporters obtain financing and win overseas contracts, to help the nation ride out an economic slowdown amid a global recession.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol’s New Year Address (Korean-English)]“Since the fallout from the global downturn could slow our real economy, we have to monitor this grave economic situation closely.” (sic)“Exports are our key to overcoming this complex crisis. They form the basis of our economy and create jobs.”More specifically, Yoon pledged that the government will help South Korean companies receive a total of 50 billion U.S. dollars in overseas orders. Infrastructure construction, nuclear power plants and the defense industry will emerge as new export engines. It will also help boost trade financing to an all-time high of 360 trillion won.Yoon’s remarks come on the day the Trade Ministry announced that Asia’s fourth largest economy saw a record trade deficit in 2022, its first in 14 years, due to high energy costs.The country posted an all-time high in exports of 683-point-nine billion dollars, up six-point-one percent from a year earlier. Annual imports on the other hand jumped to a whopping 731-point-two billion dollars, surging 18-point-nine percent, resulting in red ink of 47-point-two billion dollars.South Korea’s Finance Ministry last month cut its 2023 economic growth forecast to 1-point-six percent from an estimated growth of two-point-five percent, a more grim outlook than those by the state-run Korea Development Institute (KDI) or the Bank of Korea.Yoon added that in the past, nations that managed to identify and innovate new technologies succeeded in turning crises into opportunities and that his administration will help companies in their efforts to achieve success in their endeavors.[Sound bite 2: President Yoon Suk Yeol, New Year’s Speech (Korean-English)]“World history has taught us that – when crises and challenges engulf the global economy – those countries that identify new technologies and industries through innovation are the ones able to create quality jobs and achieve sustainable growth.”“We will provide all the support possible, so our future generations – equipped with entrepreneurship – will be able to take on challenges in new technologies and industries and achieve the outcomes desired.”Yoon pledged that his administration will help usher in an era of “Startup Korea” in the IT, bio, defense and nuclear power industries as well as in carbon neutrality and entertainment.He also added that reforms in labor, education and the national pension cannot be put off any longer, as the nation’s future and the fate of future generations depend upon the three major reforms. He said he will begin with establishing a “rule of law in labor relations,” which will help drive economic growth.Koo Heejin. KBS World Radio News