S. Korea Resumes COVID-19 Testing for Arrivals from China

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation began to impose stricter quarantine measures for travelers from China on Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in China following Beijing's decision to lift its “zero-COVID” policy last month.Last week, health authorities announced that the government will implement tightened quarantine measures for arrivals from China from Monday through the end of February.All travelers from China, whether by plane or ship, will be required to present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure, or 24 hours for a rapid antigen test. They will also have to take another PCR test within one day of arrival.The nation will also stop issuing visas for short-term visits for tourists and travelers from China unless it is for diplomatic, business and humanitarian reasons. This restriction will be applied from Monday to January 31.All arrivals from China will be required to fill out an electronic “Q-Code” questionnaire before entering South Korea.Foreign travelers from China coming on short-term visits will be tested immediately upon arrival at the airport and must remain in separate facilities there until their test results are known. Travelers from Hong Kong and Macau are not subject to these rules.South Korean nationals and foreigners with residency status returning to South Korea from visiting China must take a PCR test within one day of arrival and quarantine at their residence until the test results confirm they are negative.