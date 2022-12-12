Yoon Orders Thorough Military Readiness Posture against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered military commanders to maintain a thorough readiness posture against North Korea and punish provocations “with a mindset to not avoid going to war.”According to presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung, the president issued the directive on Sunday during a video-linked call with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and other top commanders.President Yoon told Kim that the new year has begun, but the nation's security situation remains grave, adding that North Korea will continue hostile acts using various symmetrical and asymmetrical means while advancing its nuclear and missile threats.The president said that the military should certainly punish any enemy provocations with a firm determination not to avoid going to war, stressing that only the robust mental readiness posture and practical training of South Korea’s troops can guarantee strong security.The president asked all the troops to work toward becoming a strong military trusted by the Korean people.