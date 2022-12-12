Inter-Korea Chinese Nuke Envoy Calls for Efforts to Resolve N. Korea's 'Reasonable Concerns'

China has reiterated its call to resolve North Korea's "reasonable concerns" despite the North's continued ballistic missile launches and recent drone incursion into South Korea.



The Chinese foreign ministry said that China's top nuclear envoy, Liu Xiaoming, presented the position on Saturday in a phone call with his South Korean counterpart Kim Gunn while discussing Korean Peninsula issues.



In the phone conversation, Liu said that relevant parties should work to resolve their respective concerns, particularly "the North's reasonable concerns," in a balanced way to jointly safeguard peace and stability on the peninsula.



The Chinese envoy added that China will continue its constructive role to push for a political resolution of the issues on the peninsula.



The Chinese ministry said that in response, Kim explained Seoul's stance on the situation of the peninsula and expressed hope that Seoul and Beijing will continue communication on the issues.