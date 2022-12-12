Menu Content

N. Korean Leader Visits Kumsusan Palace on New Year’s Day

Written: 2023-01-02 09:52:41Updated: 2023-01-02 17:24:22

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly visited the mausoleum of his late father and grandfather, the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in his first public appearance of the year.

According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, Kim visited the palace in Pyongyang along with top officials of the ruling Workers' Party on Sunday, the first day of 2023.

The KCNA said Kim paid tribute at the palace where his grandfather and founder of North Korea, Kim Il-sung, and his father, Kim Jong-il, are interred.

Kim was accompanied by senior party officials, including Premier Kim Tok-hun and Jo Yong-won, the party secretary for organizational affairs.

The KCNA said that in a separate event that same day, Kim held a photo session with the participants in the Ninth Congress of the Korean Children's Union that opened last week in Pyongyang for the first time in five years.
