New COVID-19 Cases at 22,735, Critical Cases Hit 8-Mo. High at 637

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered about 20-thousand on Monday, but the number of critical cases hit the largest in eight months amid the winter resurgence of the virus.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that 22-thousand-735 infections were reported throughout Sunday, including 35 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to about 29 million-139-thousand.The daily figure dropped by some 34-thousand from the previous day, apparently due to fewer tests on Sunday, New Year's Day. It also dropped by 28-hundred from a week ago, continuing the on-week declines for the sixth consecutive day.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by one from the previous day to 637, topping 600 for the second consecutive day and marking the largest since April 25.Sunday added 53 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 32-thousand-272. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.