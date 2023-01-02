Disabled Advocacy Group Stopped from Boarding Subway for Protest

Photo : YONHAP News

A disability advocacy group that sought to stage a protest onboard a subway in Seoul on Monday morning was stopped by Seoul Metro officials.The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination(SADD) attempted to board a train at Samgakji Station in Yongsan District, the closest station to the presidential office, at around 9:13 a.m., following a press conference by group members in which they called for an increase in the government budget to protect the rights of people with disabilities.However, they were unable to get on board after Seoul Metro officials blocked them from entering the train in front of safety screen doors.The group has staged subway protests since late last year, with wheelchair-bound activists repeatedly boarding and disembarking trains to cause delays in subway services.The latest move came a day after SADD said it will accept a court mediation plan ordering the group to pay five million won to Seoul Metro if its protest delays train services for more than five minutes. The group planned to ensure that its onboard protest is less than five minutes.Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has rejected the mediation plan.