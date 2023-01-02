KBS Survey 1: Majority of S. Koreans Value Good Relations, Disapprove of Status Quo

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Most South Koreans believe that good relationships and family are the most important facets of life, shrugging off political labels in a new KBS poll ahead of the new year.Our Choi You Sun gives us a more precise and detailed look into the results.Report: KBS conducted a survey of two-thousand South Koreans from December 22 to 26 on what they believed was most important in life among maintaining good relations with others, money and holding strong convictions.A majority of respondents chose “maintaining good relations,” mostly with family, while 37 percent mentioned money and nine percent prioritized holding firm convictions.Asked to select between living life on one's own terms or in cooperation with other people, the number of respondents that chose cooperation was more than double those that wanted to live life their own way.On state policies, the percentage of those that gave priority to welfare was over ten percentage points higher than those prioritizing growth. Responses emphasizing environmental preservation were nearly three times those for urban development.Support for equality was five percentage points higher than that for free competition, with an overwhelming percentage of respondents holding animosity towards the established generation with vested interests, as well as unearned income.Seventy-five percent said the world should no longer be dominated by those holding vested interests, and 64 percent did not approve of living off assets inherited from parents.On issues concerning family, about six in ten said marriage was necessary, but the rate was 68 percent for men, while only 47 percent of women agreed. Men cited their spouse and parents as the most important family members, while women cited children and themselves.Meanwhile, 48 percent considered themselves to be neither politically conservative nor liberal.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.