KBS Survey 2: 'Swing Voters' Prioritize Material Value, Growth over Distribution

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: An analysis of a KBS survey on so-called “swing voters” was conducted to better understand those that do not consider themselves to be either conservative or liberal. The results show their views cut across the political spectrum on various issues.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: An analysis of respondents to a KBS survey considered “swing voters” that do not characterize themselves as politically conservative or liberal found that they prioritized material value, with a substantial number selecting money over fame.These respondents estimated their income level to be in the lower 40th percentile of society, relatively lower than those identifying with a political ideology.While this group felt a similar level of sense of belonging within their family or at work, they felt a weaker sense of belonging within the country, religion or among friends.On the more politically divided subject of growth versus equitable distribution, a higher percentage of "swing voters" chose growth, albeit at a lower rate than conservative respondents, but did resemble conservatives in prioritizing growth over unification.However, they were more aligned with liberals on the question of urban development or environmental preservation, with more choosing the latter.Asked about domestic issues, a majority said the ongoing subway protests by disability advocacy groups must end. Over half the respondents also called for a proportionate response from the government to North Korea's armed provocations.Nearly half, however, opposed expanding the 52-hour workweek system to a maximum 69 hours per week.The survey of two-thousand adults nationwide, conducted by Hankook Research from December 22 to 26, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.