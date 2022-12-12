Yoon Reiterates Commitment to 3 Key Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reiterated his commitment to pushing ahead with three key reforms in labor, education and the national pension in 2023.At a New Year's meeting with the nation's top officials from across the executive, legislative and judicial branches on Monday, Yoon stressed that despite expected difficulties, the reforms must be carried out as ordered by the public.The president called for the prioritization of public livelihood issues while swiftly eliminating factors that impede economic growth and development as well as accelerating normalization.Highlighting protection of the law and principles, Yoon urged those in attendance not to give in to resistance by those holding vested interests, warning that it would threaten sustainable prosperity.He pledged to solidify the foundation of liberty, solidarity, human rights and the rule of law, saying solidarity with the international community based on universal values will help protect national interests and offer more economic opportunities.Yoon also reaffirmed his commitment to an economy led by the private sector and centered on markets, while promising active state support in diplomacy, trade, science and technology.