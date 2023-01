Photo : KBS News

The military has launched a division to counter threats from North Korea's nuclear arms and weapons of mass destruction(WMD).A ceremony led by Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Kim Seung-kyum was held to mark the occasion on Monday, where he ordered the reinforcement of the military's deterrence and response capabilities against the North's nuclear and missile threats.According to the JCS, the new unit is expected to lead the development of the "three-axis" defense system and oversee the integration of capabilities in space, cyberspace and the electromagnetic spectrum.With the new division as the foundation, the military plans to launch a strategic command in charge of overall operations to counter the regime's nuclear and WMD threats.