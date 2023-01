Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has paid tribute to former Pope Benedict XVI following his death on Saturday.Visiting the Apostolic Nunciature to South Korea in Seoul on Monday, Yoon met with Archbishop Alfred Xuereb to pay his condolences, remembering the special affection the late pope had for South Korea.In the condolence book, President Yoon wrote "Late Pope Benedict XVI, who devoted himself to the freedom and peace of mankind with truth and love, and will be forever remembered by us."Archbishop Xuereb proclaimed that the president's visit was a great gift and vowed to pray for peace on the Korean Peninsula, as the late pope had hoped for.