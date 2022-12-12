Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2023-01-02 15:26:32Updated: 2023-01-02 15:27:56

DP Leader Lee Discusses Political Climate with Former Pres. Moon

Photo : KBS News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung visited former President Moon Jae-in to discuss the current political climate on Monday.

Lee and the DP leadership visited the former president at his residence in Pyeongsan Village, South Gyeongsang Province, sharing a nearly two-hour chat during a luncheon with Moon and former First Lady Kim Jung-sook.

According to DP top spokesperson Ahn Ho-young, the Lee and Moon shared the sentiment that South Korea's hard-earned democracy should not retreat.

The former president also reportedly said true healing is needed in regard to the Itaewon tragedy, and requested that the DP, led by Lee, to do their utmost to support the people’s livelihoods.

The spokesperson also explained that Moon said that everyone should work together to realize peace as he expressed concern about escalating tensions with North Korea, especially as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the armistice agreement.

This is the second visit by Lee following his first in August last year when he became the new leader of the DP.
