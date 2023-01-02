Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

COVID-19 Adviser Calls for Reevaluation of Free Treatment for Unvaccinated Patients

Written: 2023-01-02 16:15:14Updated: 2023-01-02 17:19:53

COVID-19 Adviser Calls for Reevaluation of Free Treatment for Unvaccinated Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's chief adviser on infectious diseases has called on the government to discuss liability for COVID-19 treatment among severely ill patients who are unvaccinated amid stalled vaccination rates.

At a regular briefing on Monday, the top adviser to the government's COVID-19 task force, Jung Ki-suck, said providing free treatment to the unvaccinated who become severely ill should be reviewed, drawing a comparison to requiring the government to be responsible for injured jaywalkers.

He added that a free treatment system is not sustainable, urging the government to transition to a general system similar to the one in place for influenza cases, in which costs are split between the national insurance system and the patient.

He also suggested incentives to increase the vaccination rate, such as giving out gift cards.

 As of Monday, the vaccination rate for the winter season for COVID-19 remained at around 31 percent for those over 60 and some 25 percent for the immunocompromised.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >