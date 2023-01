Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop artists IU and Jung Kook made the list of 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.On Sunday, Rolling Stone released the list compiled based on opinions of its employees and major contributors.Singer and actress IU ranked 135th and BTS member Jung Kook made 191st in the list.The magazine said IU has become one of the most highly regarded vocalists in South Korean music since her 2010 hit “Good Day,” adding she has a wide range, a powerful delivery, and versatility that allowed her to move easily from bossa nova to 1990s chamber pop as well as from jazz to ballads.For Jung Kook, the magazine said the youngest member of BTS boasts a long list of talents and is known to be extremely hardworking and humble despite success at such an early age.Aretha Franklin topped the list and Whitney Houston came was runner-up.