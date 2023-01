Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea's exports of agricultural and fishery products hit a record high for the second consecutive year.According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation on Monday, outbound shipments of agricultural and fisheries goods came to a record high of eleven-point-9-8 billion U.S. dollars in 2022.The figure surpassed the ten billion-dollar mark for the first time in 2021 and set a fresh record again last year.The corporation stressed that shipments of kimchi to the U.S. hit an all-time high in 2022, noting that four states including Georgia declared or proposed designating kimchi day.