Prime Minister Conducts On-Site Inspection of COVID-19 Testing at Incheon Airport

Written: 2023-01-02 18:21:24Updated: 2023-01-02 18:58:48

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited Incheon International Airport on Monday to inspect how authorities are carrying out stricter quarantine measures for travelers from China. 

Starting Monday, all travelers from China, whether by plane or ship, are required to present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure, or 24 hours for a rapid antigen test. They also have to take another PCR test within one day of arrival. 

The prime minister conducted an on-site inspection of PRC tests at the airport along with other officials including vice health minister Park Min-soo and Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jee Young-mee. 

According to the PM, the government will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with extreme vigilance and immediately increase manpower for the tests and waiting areas, if necessary. 

Minister Han also sought citizens' understanding for inconveniences caused by toughened quarantine procedures, explaining that all the steps are taken to ensure the safety of the entire nation.
