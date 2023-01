Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly dismissed Pak Jong-chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong-un.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Sunday that Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party and a secretary of the party's Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong-gil at the committee's plenary meeting last week.The party's Central Military Commission headed by Kim, is considered the country's most powerful military decision-making body.The report did not detail reasons for the replacement.Under the Kim regime, Pak was promoted to a full four-star army general in 2019 and was quickly named a marshal then led the military as chief of the general staff of the army.North Korea reportedly conducted a major reshuffle of the party and the military.