Disability Rights Activists to Continue Subway Protest Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A disability advocacy group wrapped up its first subway protest of the new year after a 13-hour standoff with the police on Monday, but plans to resume its demonstration at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination(SADD) attempted to board a train at Samgakji Station in Yongsan District, the closest station to the presidential office, at around 9 a.m., following a press conference by group members in which they called for an increase in the government budget to protect the rights of people with disabilities.However, the group members were prevented from boarding after Seoul Metro officials blocked them from entering the train in front of safety screen doors.With the standoff running throughout the day, Seoul Metro ordered 13 trains to skip Samgakji Station to prevent accidents until the group voluntarily dispersed at around 10 p.m.The latest protest came after SADD said it will accept a court mediation plan ordering the group to pay five million won to Seoul Metro if its protest delays train services for more than five minutes. The group planned to ensure that its onboard protests would last less than five minutes.Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, however, rejected the mediation plan.