Photo : YONHAP News

The country's power demand logged a record high in December due to cold waves and heavy snow.According to the Korea Power Exchange on Tuesday, maximum electricity demand posted 82-thousand-176 megawatts on average last month, posting an on-year increase of five-point-one percent.It is the highest monthly figure to date, surpassing the previous record of 82-thousand-seven megawatts logged last July.This also marks the first time the 80-thousand mark is surpassed in the winter season, when demand in January is typically highest but never in excess of 80-thousand megawatts. Demand is usually higher in the summer than winter, but weather conditions drove up consumption last month.