Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has denied that the United States is discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea in response to North Korea’s threats.According to White House press pool reports, Biden said, "No," when asked by reporters at the White House on Monday if the allies are in consultations over the issue.In a local interview published earlier on Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol said that Seoul and Washington are discussing possible joint planning and exercises using U.S. nuclear assets in a move to bolster extended deterrence, adding the U.S. is also quite positive about the idea.Biden’s response apparently contradicted Yoon’s remarks, but the U.S. president did not elaborate further.