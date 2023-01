Photo : YONHAP News

A report shows that South Korea was not even among the top 30 nations last year in internet speed rankings.According to data from Speedtest, an internet speed testing site, on Tuesday, South Korea's download speed for its fixed broadband internet stood at an average of 171-point-12 megabits per second(Mbps) as of November last year, ranking 34th in the world.It marks a sharp fall from second in 2019 to fourth in 2020 and seventh in 2021, and represents a significant drop of 15 spots within just four months from 19th in August of last year when it posted 210-point-72 Mbps.In the November rankings, Monaco took the top spot with 320-point-08 Mbps followed by Singapore.