Top Office Reasserts Allies Discussing Joint Planning with US Nuclear Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has reasserted that South Korea and the United States are discussing ways to jointly plan and practice with U.S. nuclear assets to respond to North Korea's nuclear threats.Senior presidential press secretary Kim Eun-hye issued the position in a written press briefing on Tuesday after U.S. President Joe Biden apparently denied that the allies are discussing the matter on Monday.Kim said that President Biden had to respond with "no" to a reporter asking directly if the allies are discussing "joint nuclear exercises” because the term can only be used for drills involving nuclear states.In a local interview published earlier on Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol said that Seoul and Washington are discussing possible joint planning and exercises using U.S. nuclear assets in a move to bolster extended deterrence, adding the U.S. is also quite positive about the idea.Joint planning and exercises were agreed on between the allies during their 54th Security Council Meeting in November in Washington.