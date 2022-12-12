Menu Content

VOA: Troop Presence at Military Parade Rehearsal Ground Growing

Written: 2023-01-03 11:00:06Updated: 2023-01-03 13:17:37

Photo : YONHAP News

The Voice of America(VOA) says more than ten-thousand North Korean soldiers remain gathered at the Mirim airfield in Pyongyang, a site frequently used to rehearse large-scale military parades.

The report estimated on Tuesday that up to 13-thousand-500 soldiers have assembled at the airport based on satellite images taken by Planet Labs on Monday, up from the estimated 12-thousand soldiers captured in satellite images on December 20.

The report, in particular, noted that the latest images showed more military vehicles parked at the airport compared to ten days ago.

The VOA said attention is being drawn to whether the North is preparing to soon hold a military parade given that it had gathered troops and vehicles at the airport before such events in the past.

NK News, an American news website that provides stories and analysis about the North, earlier raised the possibility that Pyongyang is preparing to hold a military parade to mark the birthday of leader Kim Jong-un on January 8 or the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People’s Army on February 8.
