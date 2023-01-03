US Official: No Plans for Joint Nuclear Exercise with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official from the Biden administration said that while a joint nuclear exercise with South Korea would be difficult considering the country is not a nuclear power, Washington is looking at enhanced joint efforts with Seoul to counter threats from North Korea.According to Reuters on Monday, the unnamed official said that the allies are considering “enhanced information sharing, expanded contingencies and an eventual tabletop exercise" but that joint nuclear drills are reserved for exercises involving nuclear states.Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden said, "No," in response to a reporter's question on whether the allies were in discussions on holding a joint nuclear exercise.The question was raised following President Yoon Suk Yeol's interview with a local daily in which he said Seoul and Washington were discussing ideas related to joint planning and exercises involving U.S. nuclear assets in a bid to bolster extended deterrence, adding that the U.S. was "quite positive" on the matter.Following Biden's response, Yoon's office reaffirmed that the allies were talking about information sharing on the operation of U.S. nuclear assets, as well as joint planning and implementation.