Disability Activists in Standoff with Police at Subway Station

Photo : YONHAP News

An advocacy group calling for an increase in the government budget to protect the rights of people with disabilities were in a near six-hour standoff with the police and Seoul Metro officials at a subway station in Seoul.Some 20 members of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination(SADD) boarded a subway train at Sungshin Women's University Station on Line Number Four at around 8 a.m. and got off at Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station.When they sought to board the train again, however, they were blocked each time the train arrived, ensuing in clashes and falls.Police dispatched some 200 officers to the station.The group's subway protests gained prominence last year, with wheelchair-bound activists repeatedly boarding and disembarking trains to cause delays in subway services.This time, SADD planned to ensure that its onboard protests were less than five minutes after a court mediation ordered the group to pay five million won to Seoul Metro if its protest delays train services for more than five minutes.Following a brief hiatus, it resumed protests on Monday and said on Tuesday that it would stage a protest every weekday except holidays. The protests will be held in stations on Line Number Four, which includes Samgakji Station in Yongsan District, the closest station to the presidential office.SADD members were in a 13-hour standoff with the police at Samgakji Station on Monday, prompting Seoul Metro to order 13 trains to skip the station to prevent accidents until the group voluntarily dispersed at around 10 p.m.