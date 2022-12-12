Yoon Reaffirms Push for 3 Key Reforms, End to ‘Irregular Practices'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reiterated his commitment to correcting "irregular practices" in society and strongly pushing ahead with three key reforms in labor, education and the national pension.Presiding over the year's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon called for enhanced transparency in the accounting of labor unions, the normalization of the national health insurance system and improved management of state subsidies.Yoon ordered all Cabinet members to draw up an implementation plan and road map for each reform and related state task before reporting back to the president and his office on their progress, calling for accelerated implementation.Referring to the ongoing global economic crisis and other uncertainties, the president said the nation will have to overcome difficulties through exports and increased competitiveness of advanced technologies and industries.Yoon called on the ministers to mobilize all the ministries' capabilities to provide state support through tax incentives as well as funds to finance research and development and expansion into new markets.