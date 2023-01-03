Menu Content

Stricter Quarantine to Apply to Travelers from Hong Kong, Macau

2023-01-03

Photo : YONHAP News

Heightened quarantine rules for travelers entering South Korea from China will be expanded to arrivals from Hong Kong and Macau.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Tuesday, those departing from Hong Kong and Macau will be required to take a PCR or rapid antigen test within 48 hours prior to departure starting Saturday.

They will also have to upload documentation of a negative test result to Seoul's Q-Code quarantine data system before boarding.

Travelers who have symptoms upon arrival will be required to take a PCR test at the airport, and will undergo quarantine at a state facility if found positive.

Authorities said the decision was made in consideration of rising COVID-19 cases and related deaths in Hong Kong, as well as travelers from the city state outnumbering those from China last month.

From Monday, visitors from China are required to get tested before and after their arrival. The government has also enforced restrictions on short-term visas.
