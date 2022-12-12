US NSC Confirms Allies Not Discussing Combined Nuclear Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House National Security Council(NSC) has confirmed that Seoul and Washington are not discussing a combined nuclear exercise as South Korea is not a nuclear state.The NSC spokesperson made the confirmation on Tuesday in response to a KBS inquiry on the South Korean presidential office's earlier announcement that the allies are discussing ideas related to joint planning and exercises involving U.S. nuclear assets.The spokesperson said Washington is faithfully committed to the alliance with Seoul and is providing extended deterrence using all of its defense capabilities.The official said the leaders of the two countries have tasked their respective teams with planning for an "effective coordinated response to a range of scenarios, including nuclear use by North Korea" following their meeting in November of last year.The question of a joint nuclear exercise was raised after President Yoon Suk Yeol told a local daily that the allies were discussing related ideas in a bid to bolster extended deterrence, adding that the U.S. was "quite positive" on the matter.That remark was countered by U.S. President Joe Biden, who simply said "no" in response to a reporter's question on such discussions, with officials from both sides later explaining that the term “joint nuclear exercise” only applies when all participants are nuclear powers.Following Biden's response, Yoon's office reaffirmed that the allies were talking about information sharing on the operation of U.S. nuclear assets, as well as joint planning and implementation.